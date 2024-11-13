Rwanda: Kigali's 'The Reminisce' Brings Vintage Vibes, Classic Beats to Life This November

Kigali's nightlife is about to light up with nostalgia as "The Reminisce" returns for its second edition, bringing back what organizers call "the grown folks' playground."

Originating in Uganda, this throwback dance music experience will transform Atelier du Vin on Saturday, November 16, into a celebration of the sounds of the '70s, '80s, '90s, and early 2000s.

In an interview with The New Times, the show's organizers shared the story behind 'The Reminisce.' It all started in 2021 during Uganda's COVID-19 lockdown, where a 9 p.m. curfew inspired a daytime gathering for old-school music lovers. "Our first edition in Kampala saw around 150 attendees. At the time, we had just lost American rapper DMX, so we made hip-hop cyphers the theme to honor him," they recalled. The event quickly gained momentum, evolving from a music night into a full-fledged nostalgic experience.

"The Reminisce is not just about the music," they explained. "It's about immersing people in musical diversity, from African beats to reggae, ragga, bashment, hip-hop, and R&B. Whether you're into Brandy or Angelique Kidjo, UB40 or the Backstreet Boys, we've got something for you." Beyond music, the event features a vintage setup and encourages guests to go all out in old-school attire, enhancing the authentic, time-traveling atmosphere.

When asked why Atelier du Vin was chosen as the venue, organizers emphasized its atmosphere and service: "Atelier is ideal for our audience--it's central, safe, and comfortable. Its excellent drinks, quality food, and attentive service elevate the Reminisce experience, ensuring our guests enjoy every moment."

What to expect from the lineup

This edition brings a blend of Rwandan and Ugandan talent, creating a cultural fusion on the decks. "Our lineup features five DJs to cover every musical taste," they shared. Ugandan DJs Kas Baby, Dash, and Anselm, alongside Kigali's Nicolas Peks and DJ Infinity, promise a seamless mix of sounds for every old-school enthusiast.

Building on the success of the previous edition, the organizers are keeping the surprises coming. "We've brought in top talent across age groups from Uganda and Rwanda to ensure we touch on every musical era. The setup, of course, is always a surprise, and we encourage everyone to come ready to be wowed."

What's next for The Reminisce?

With successful editions already in Kampala, Geneva, London, and now Kigali, 'The Reminisce' has its sights set on Nairobi next year, with more locations likely to follow. "We're grateful to everyone who has supported our journey. We plan to grow thoughtfully, ensuring each event is unforgettable for our existing guests before we expand further. We'll share our 2025 calendar early next year."

Jules Maurice Izere, a returning attendee from the first Kigali edition, described the experience as unique: "The setup was amazing, and the music was spot-on. It is, like they say, a grown folks' space--it's all about those tracks you'd almost forgotten. I used to think DJ shows were overhyped, but they really can transport you to a different time. I'm looking forward to this edition."

For those seeking a true throwback experience, The Reminisce offers a night where music and memories unite. Tickets are available at Rwf 20,000 each, with group options of six for Rwf 90,000 and ten for Rwf 120,000. Limited early bird tickets, priced at Rwf 15,000, are now on sale through HustleSasa Shop.