Ethiopia: Laying the Blueprint for a Unified Continent

Africa has been toiling to put in place a more favorable condition for its people and its states putting forth umbrella plans to create a unified continent. The continent has already embarked on various initiatives to expedite overall integration efforts under the auspices of the African Union.

The Agenda 2063 of the Africa Union, 'Africa We Want' is an abiding set of objectives the continent wishes to achieve in the coming decades. The agenda is Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. It is the continent's strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

The genesis of Agenda 2063 was the realization by African leaders that there was a need to refocus and reprioritize. The African Union Agenda is comprised of seven major aspirations, twenty goals, and several priority areas. All those divisions are meant to bring the Africa we want.

Similar to the other sister continents like the European Union (EU), Africa and its member states have been working hard to make life easy and comfortable. Those set of goals are more likely cognizant of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are all about making the world better for all without any discrimination.

Specific to Africa and its continental bloc, the African Union (AU), achieving the Agenda 2063 needs more consistency and integrity among member states. Again, it also requires stronger political decisions to make them effective as those issues that we want to address are concrete and they need bold moves from leaders.

From its inception back in 2013 to realizing 50 solid years of progress and changes, the African Union coupled with its member states has been involved in numerous activities towards the objective. One of the main cooperation should be economic integration among member states to build sustainable economic partnerships. To achieve this, the continental bloc has put activities in place to meet economic partnerships among countries. In the recent scenario, the African Union and member states have designed to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As every aspiration, goal, and priority area is interconnected, the notion of free movement is the most crucial to increase the connection of African people. Free movement of people in the continent is the other issue that needs to be addressed in a short period. Africans, like other continents, should have the freedom to roam the continent without any hindrance. The issue of issuing one passport to all Africans is the key to the upcoming economic and societal togetherness and prosperity.

As the dust of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is not settled well, the one passport issue must also be in progress as the continent needs some bold majors in ratifying the notion. The idea was also reignited during the seventh edition of The Africa We Want Parliament 2024, held this week at the African Union (AU) headquarters.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Young Piero, Africa Coordinator and Director of Parliament Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific Joint Session at the AU, emphasized that economic freedom cannot be achieved without a shared agenda and integrated policies that enable the free movement of African citizens across the continent.

"We talk about economic freedom, but nations still uphold laws and policies that hinder Africa's development. Import duties for Africans should be abolished, and the free movement of goods, commodities, and people must be prioritized," he said.

According to Ambassador Piero, Africa needs a comprehensive blueprint for integrated policies that favor individuals, companies, investors, and industrialization while promoting the free movement of people. Speaking on the need for a single passport, he stated: "We can create an integrated Africa. The AfCFTA, for example, is an ambitious agenda, but the free movement of people within Africa remains restricted."

He stressed that regardless of the political systems in individual countries, collective efforts are essential to build a better future for the continent. "A 'mine-first' mentality only benefits one country, not the entire continent. Africa must prioritize unity and shared progress."

Ambassador Piero pointed out that while the ideal time to implement such policies was 50 years ago, the present is the next best opportunity. "Africans, particularly the youth, cannot wait any longer. The continent's current state is unacceptable because we are not acting or taking responsibility," he said.

He called on African youth to take responsibility for shaping the continent's destiny. "Africans must work together with respect and unity. The AU's Agenda 2063 will remain unrealized unless citizens actively contribute to this vision. Citizens must commit to building functional systems, governments, policies, and a unified continent."

He also emphasized that without free human mobility, the vision of Agenda 2063 cannot progress. "Ten years of Agenda 2063 have already passed. It's time to stand on our feet and harness the power of collaboration. A single passport is critical, even if it starts regionally with Eastern, Western, and Southern African passports as intermediate steps."

Bernard Kasekete (PhD), CEO of GOHORI Resort in Zimbabwe and recipient of the African Union's Young Ambassador of Africa award, echoed similar sentiments. He highlighted the critical role of youth in shaping Africa's future and urged them to embrace entrepreneurship and resource utilization.

"Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources. The younger generation must seize these opportunities. In Zimbabwe, for instance, the government is empowering youth in agriculture and encouraging them to contribute to nation-building. Young people are beginning to take control of resources," he noted.

Kasekete also stressed the importance of changing young Africans' perceptions, urging them to leverage their capacity and build their own legacies. "The youth must take ownership of Africa's resources. We cannot wait for others to act for us. It is time to step forward and lead."

While key sectors such as mining, farming, and entrepreneurship remain underdeveloped, Kasekete concluded that the youth bear the greatest responsibility for addressing these gaps and forging a prosperous future for the continent.