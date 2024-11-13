East Africa: Ethiopia's Tourism Taking Great Leap With New Destinations

In step with global tourism trends, Ethiopia is revising its tourism policy and expanding destinations to unlock its vast potential and generate significant income, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The government plans to invest heavily in infrastructure and amend restrictive policies to fully realize the sector's promise.

The revised policy will target previously untapped opportunities, with the aim of transforming Ethiopia into a top tourist destination. Despite recent growth in tourism revenue and visitors number, Ethiopia's infrastructure remains underdeveloped, preventing the country from securing its share of the global tourism market. According to the 2023 International Congress and Convention Association report, Ethiopia, despite being the third-most diplomatic country in the world, lags behind in attracting conference attendees and other visitors.

Ethiopia boasts a wealth of tourism assets, including cultural, historical, and natural sites. Newly completed and ongoing projects, such as Beynouna Village near Metehara, are expected to draw more visitors. Beynouna Village, inaugurated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), has become a key attraction. "Though challenging to build, it now stands as a beacon for tourism growth," the Prime Minister remarked. He noted that while current tourist numbers are modest, rapid growth is anticipated.

World Bank Country Director Maryam Slim commended Ethiopia's efforts in tourism development, highlighting the impact of infrastructure improvements across the nation, particularly in Addis Ababa. Beynouna Village, for example, is generating government revenue while providing economic benefits to local communities involved in cattle breeding and hospitality services.

Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa stated that the government is prioritizing projects to position Ethiopia as one of the busiest tourist destinations. Addis Ababa is emerging as a hub for conference tourism, supported by recent projects spearheaded by the Prime Minister.

Agricultural tourism, a growing segment in Ethiopia, is also set to expand. Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma noted at the recent World Without Hunger Summit in Addis Ababa that the revised policy will tap into this sector's potential.

A report from the Ministry of Tourism projects that within a few years, tourism will contribute significantly to Ethiopia's economy. The United Nations World Tourism Organization's 2024 outlook predicts a substantial rise in tourist numbers for Ethiopia and other African nations, signaling a promising future for the sector.

As Ethiopia continues its path toward becoming a global tourism destination, its focus on policy reform, infrastructure development, and new initiatives reflects a bold vision for economic transformation through tourism.