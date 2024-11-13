Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue - Political Parties Unite for Inclusive Solutions

In Ethiopian culture, close communication and collaborative problem-solving are deeply rooted traditions. Building on this foundation, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has been working to address issues that cannot be resolved through the regular legal system by conducting agenda-gathering forums at the state level.

One such forum was recently held in Bonga town, focusing on collecting agendas from stakeholders in the Southwest Ethiopian People's State. This event brought together community representatives from 57 districts and city administrations, political parties, institutions, associations, government representatives, and influential individuals.

Key questions arise: What are the views of competing political parties about the National Dialogue process, and how is their involvement defined? Representatives of political parties participating in the dialogue shared their perspectives with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

The Kaffa Green Party President and the State's Joint Council of Political Parties Chairperson Solomon Ayele, emphasized that all 11 political parties in the Southwest Ethiopian People's State have been involved in the agenda-gathering process through their elected representatives. Solomon highlighted the significance of dialogue in addressing Ethiopia's economic, political, and social challenges, urging political parties to foster unity and collaboration rather than division.

"This dialogue process is historic for Ethiopia," Solomon remarked. "Unlike in other countries where government interference undermines national dialogues, here the government participates as a stakeholder, not an intervener. This gives us hope for genuine progress."

Similarly, , EZEMA Party leader and the Bench Sheko Zone's Joint Council of Political Parties Chairperson Kifle Shiferaw underscored the importance of inclusive discussions. "The country does not belong to one person or a few groups; it belongs to all of us. Solutions come when everyone has the freedom to voice their concerns," he said.

Bench Sheko Zone's Amhara National Movement Party Chairperson Temesgen Solomon expressed confidence in the commission's ability to gather agendas from diverse societal groups and address pressing issues. "Our party supports the commission's activities both within and outside the state, from the initial screening of participants to the ongoing dialogue," Temesgen affirmed.

As Ethiopia embarks on this unprecedented National Dialogue process, political parties in the state demonstrate a shared commitment to resolving public issues through open and inclusive discussions, setting a hopeful tone for the nation's future.

Initiated by the Ethiopian government, the National Dialogue is a country-wide consultative process designed to address and resolve deep-rooted political, ethnic, and social tensions. Formed in response to years of internal conflicts, political fragmentation, and calls for inclusivity, the dialogue aims to unite Ethiopia's diverse communities and foster long-term stability.