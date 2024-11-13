Ethiopia: Offices Ink MOU to Play Part in Digital Ethiopia 2025

- Five government institutions have joined hands toward providing integrated and improved public services thereby contributing to the realization of Digital Ethiopia 2025.

The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Information Network Security Administration, National ID Program, Addis Ababa Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency and the Addis Ababa Innovation and Technology Development Bureau have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday to join hands for efficient, innovative and improved service delivery.

During the signing ceremony, Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute Director General, Eng. Worku Gachena said that working collaboratively enables the offices to undertake their daily activities in an advanced manner.

"We will facilitate integrated government services to mitigate the society's problem through providing verified residence ID and National ID, crucial to ease all other activities. We are also consulting stakeholders on AI solutions to boost their efficiency and provide secured, instant and quality services," he expressed.

Information Network Security Administration, Director General Tigist Hamid said that developing local technologies that automate processes and meet standards is needed to realize Digital Ethiopia 2025.

Addis Ababa City Administration Innovation and Technology Development Bureau Head, Solomon Amare also noted that working hand in hand with local technology developers helps to shortly finalize the distribution of digital ID to all citizens since most of the public services are requiring this ID.

The main objective of National ID program is to increase collaborative work amongst all sectors thereby achieving a smooth transition to digital economy, National ID Program Executive Director, Yodahe Arayaselassie said.

"The MoU is key indicator of prosperity and development. When the five offices work together, they facilitate the service provided to society in a computerized and convenient way in the near future," he expressed.

So far, he stated that the National ID Program is connecting offices and public service providers while initiating various stakeholders to work together with Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency in relation to documenting the citizens' identification cards.

Addis Ababa Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency Director General Yonas Alemayehu on his part said that activities are underway to conduct institutional reforms with an ambition to provide improved services including delivering identification cards to residents.

He added that electronic ID and mobile ID project is central to the realization of the smart city initiative as e-government work is improving time to time.