Ethiopia: ICT Competitions - Shaping the Future Education, Innovation Skills

In the 21st century, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has significantly transformed the way we live, work and lead our day to day activities. From communication to production and marketing, these days, ICT has become the driving force behind innovation as well as shaping our activities and interactions in profound ways.

Countries around the world are making substantial investments in digital platforms to provide services that are faster, more reliable, and cost-efficient. Both international and local organizations, particularly in sectors like health, education, and finance, are allocating substantial resources to nurture human development in ICT.

At the same time, educational institutions are striving to create a skilled workforce by providing quality education, both formally and informally. Today, ICT competitions are becoming common trends with students and professionals alike participating in events that promote technological progress. These competitions play a crucial role in developing students' skills and knowledge in the increasingly digital society, while encouraging innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving--skills that are essential for success in a tech-driven world.

Recently, the annual "Huawei ICT Competition" that was designed to enhance students' knowledge and skills in ICT was held here in Addis Ababa. At the ceremony, Huawei honored national and international finalists of the annual 'Huawei ICT Competition' and recognized the exceptional skills of college students.

It has also launched the 2024-2025 Huawei ICT Competition.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Executive Officer for ICT and Digital Education at the Ministry Zelalem Assefa (PhD), stressed the significance of this collaboration. He emphasized that the Ministry would continue its partnership with Huawei; and highlighted how the competition is vital in fostering entrepreneurial thinking among students and creating job opportunities.

He also extended his gratitude to Huawei for its commitment to develop students' skills in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Huawei's Head of Public Relations in Ethiopia, Liming Ye, also underscored the importance of such initiatives (staging ICT competitions) in terms of encouraging and engaging young people in driving development. He reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to supporting ICT education in Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Addis Ababa Education Bureau Information Technology Development Director Dereje Dagne said that, ICT competitions are a cornerstone of Ethiopia's digital strategy for 2025. These events provide students with practical exposure to technology and equip them with skills for the digital economy.

ICT is essential in shaping modern lifestyles and careers. It has also revolutionized communication, streamlined production processes, transformed marketing strategies, and enhanced accessibility and convenience. As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, the need for ICT skills and knowledge is more critical than ever before. So embracing these technologies not only simplifies lives but also empowers to navigate and succeed in an ever-changing landscape. In this regard, schools are the ideal place to materialize it

According to him, ICT competitions provide students with opportunities to enhance technical skills on programing, web development, data analysis, and cyber security capability. Through participating on such events, students could gain hands-on experience, deepen their understanding on complex concepts.

Additionally, by challenging students to think critically and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems, ICT competitions encourage creativity and collaboration.

Many of such contests require teamwork, helping students develop character crucial skills such as communication, delegation and conflict resolution skills that are valuable in both academic and professional environments, he reiterated.

ICT competitions expose students to the latest technological trends and tools aside from boosting their confidence. Working with cutting-edge technologies provides them with a competitive edge as they enter the job market. The networking opportunities at these events are also invaluable, allowing students to connect with industry professionals, educators, and potential employers, leading to mentorships, internships, and job offers.

However, according to him, for ICT competitions to have the greatest impact, schools and families should support and encourage students to participate. Schools can raise awareness by organizing campaigns to inform students about upcoming events and their benefits. Workshops and seminars can help students understand the competition process and prepare effectively. What is more, integrating ICT education into school curricula, with projects aligned to competition themes, allows students to explore relevant subjects while preparing for these events. Establishing ICT clubs or teams within schools can foster a collaborative environment, where students can share ideas and develop skills together.

Likewise, parents have to offer the necessary support and resources to elevate their children interest and build up their self-confidence thereby arouse their curiosity on the matter.

They have to create platforms that can enhance students' exposure to essential IT knowledge and skills such as online tutorials, coding platforms, and forums where students can learn and practice skills relevant to competitions.

While stating the mechanisms that schools can devise to raise the interest of students about IT, he said schools can staging awareness campaigns that could allure students. They can organize workshops and seminars to inform students about upcoming ICT competitions, and let them learn its return and how to participate.

The other approach could be integrating the curriculum with ICT education and incorporating competition themes into classroom projects, allowing students to explore relevant topics while preparing for competitions.

Schools should enhance establishing clubs to give opportunities for students to participate early develop skill and knowledge. "I believe through creating ICT clubs or teams where students can collaborate, share ideas, and prepare for competitions together, fostering a sense of community," he opined.

Partnering with local businesses and tech organizations to sponsor competitions or provide resources, enhancing community engagement.

In general by combining awareness, support, and encouragement, schools can significantly increase student participation in ICT competitions. Creating a vibrant and inclusive culture around these events not only enhances students' technical skills but also prepares them for future challenges in a digital world.

Needless to say ICT competitions are vital for cultivating a generation of skilled, innovative, and collaborative individuals. They do not only enhance technical knowledge but also prepare students for future challenges in an increasingly becoming digital world. By promoting participation in such events, educational institutions can help students acquire the skills necessary for success in a rapidly changing digital landscape. With the right support, ICT competitions not only enhance technical knowledge, but also inspire students to become future leaders, innovators, and problem solvers, ultimately benefiting society and the global economy.

The Huawei ICT Competition is an annual initiative designed to foster and showcase the skills of students in the field of information and communication technology (ICT). Aimed at cultivating talent and innovation among the youth, the competition provides participants with a platform to demonstrate their knowledge and practical abilities in various ICT disciplines, including networking, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. By engaging with cutting-edge technology and real-world scenarios, students not only enhance their technical prowess but also gain invaluable insights into the demands of the global tech industry, it was learnt.