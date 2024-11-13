Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Leads Cybersecurity Drive for Digital Sovereignty

ADDIS ABABA- Ethio-telecom has announced that its annual Cybersecurity Awareness Program has significantly bolstered Ethiopia's defenses against cyber-attacks, creating a resilient digital ecosystem at both the company and national levels. This initiative plays a key role in ensuring the nation's digital sovereignty.

Ethiopia recently launched its National Cybersecurity Month under the theme "Critical Infrastructure Security for Digital Sovereignty," reflecting its commitment to digital transformation and combating the rising threat of cyber-attacks. Throughout the month, activities such as expert consultations, discussions on cybersecurity, and highlights of the "5 Million Coders Initiative" are taking place to enhance national cyber resilience.

Ethio-telecom is a pivotal contributor to Ethiopia's digital transformation journey and has been instrumental in raising awareness of cybersecurity among institutions and citizens. The company underscores the importance of coordinated efforts to fortify cyber sovereignty and align with the nation's Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, which seeks to transition Ethiopia into a knowledge-based, innovative economy.

Ethio-telecom's Chief Information System Security Officer Tsegaye Emmanuel emphasized the company's role in expanding Ethiopia's digital ecosystem and driving the country into the digital era. He acknowledged the increasing cyber threats associated with the rise in digital services and highlighted the importance of proactive measures to ensure safety.

As part of its commitment, Ethio-telecom hosted its fourth annual October Cybersecurity Awareness Program with themes focused on building a cyber-resilient ecosystem and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Tsegaye noted that the company has made strides in protecting customers' money and privacy, regulating digital banking, and mitigating financial fraud at banks and other institutions.

Ethio-telecom's Cybersecurity Director Jemal Mohammed, stated that with over 51 million digital users, the company has become a leading actor in Ethiopia's digital sector. The awareness program addresses key cyber threats such as account takeovers, subscription fraud, identity theft, and social engineering scams.

Jemal stressed the need for a collective effort to combat the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks, which pose significant risks to national security. "Building digital trust and fostering a culture of information security compliance within organizations are essential for Ethiopia's journey to a secure and sovereign digital future," he added.

The initiative underscores the importance of cybersecurity in Ethiopia's digital transformation, ensuring that individuals, businesses, and institutions are equipped to navigate and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.