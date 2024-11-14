Egypt: Unjustly Jailed Lawyer's Health At Risk - Hoda Abdelmoniem

The health of human rights lawyer Hoda Abdelmoniem has been deteriorating throughout her arbitrary detention for more than six years. On 28 August 2024, she informed her family during a prison visit that she was diagnosed with diabetes. Hoda Abdelmoniem was due to be released on 31 October 2023 after serving her unjust five-year prison sentence stemming solely from the exercise of her human rights. Instead, the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) ordered her pretrial detention pending investigations into similar bogus terrorism-related charges in a separate case No. 730 of 2020.
