Sudan: U.S. Imposes Sanctions On West Darfur RSF Commander

Washington D.C. — The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Gen Abdelrahman Juma, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Sector Commander in West Darfur, over his role in orchestrating violent campaigns against civilians, in a decision announced yesterday.

Last year, the US restricted Juma's visa, targeting him for his alleged involvement in the killing of West Darfur Governor Khamees Abakar, who had denounced RSF actions shortly before his death.

The sanctions come amid escalating violence by RSF forces and allied militias, which have left a trail of devastation in Sudan's Darfur region since the conflict erupted in April 2023. OFAC cited Juma's role in leading the RSF's West Darfur operations, holding him responsible for widespread terror inflicted on local populations, including targeted killings, conflict-related sexual violence, and ethnically motivated violence.

In the press statement, Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, underscored the importance of holding perpetrators accountable, describing the move as "a stand against horrific acts of violence against Sudanese civilians." Smith reaffirmed the United States' commitment to support peace efforts and urged all parties to uphold human rights.

Under the new sanctions, any assets held by Juma in the United States are frozen, with strict prohibitions placed on any financial transactions involving him or entities he controls. OFAC's action also warns foreign financial institutions that engaging in transactions with sanctioned individuals could lead to penalties or enforcement actions against them.

The designation of Juma and other RSF leaders underlines OFAC's aim not merely to penalise but to drive behavioural change and encourage peace. OFAC emphasised that those who demonstrate a shift toward constructive actions could eventually see sanctions lifted.

In October, the US Treasury recently sanctioned Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, the procurement director of the RSF and younger brother of RSF commander Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo. Musa is accused of "leading efforts to supply weapons to continue the war in Sudan."

However, this move drew criticism, as the Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority dismissed the decision as "devoid of any meaningful policy approach."