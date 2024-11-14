Sudan: UNSC Renew Sudan Ceasefire Efforts Amid Worsening Crisis

New York — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) warned yesterday in a session focusing on Sudan that the situation is set to worsen exponentially, as escalating violence, humanitarian crises, and mass displacement continue to devastate the country. UN officials urged for an immediate ceasefire, intensified efforts towards a negotiated settlement, and condemned the ongoing atrocities.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, described recent attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Gezira as some of the most brutal since the conflict began.

"We are receiving reports of horrific violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, including sexual violence against women and girls," she said, condemning both the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for their indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

The violence, DiCarlo stressed, is exacerbated by external support, with weapons flowing into the country, fuelling the conflict. "Certain purported allies of the parties are enabling the slaughter in Sudan. This is unconscionable, it is illegal and it must end," she added.

Many stakeholders and activists condemning the violence since the start of the conflict have accused the United Arab Emirates of fuelling Sudan's conflict by supplying arms to the RSF.

During the UNSC's 9,611th meeting in April, Sudan's Permanent Representative, El Harith Idriss Mohamed, directly accused the UAE of involvement. The UAE refuted these claims, labelling the repeated accusations and alleged evidence of arms supplies as "baseless allegations."

DiCarlo highlighted the need for a ceasefire, noting that both sides seem determined to win militarily, despite the devastating toll on civilians.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), painted a stark picture of the humanitarian crisis. More than 750,000 people are facing extreme food insecurity and famine, with famine conditions confirmed in the Zamzam displacement camp and worsening malnutrition threatening thousands of children.

Hunger levels in South Kordofan are also alarming. "I cannot stress enough how serious this situation is," Rajasingham said, highlighting the growing risks of malnutrition and disease. He called for humanitarian routes, including the Sudan-Chad Adré border crossing, to remain open and for inter-agency hubs to be re-established.

Niemat Ahmadi, President of Darfur Women Action Group, raised the alarm over "scorched earth tactics" and mass suicides among women to escape sexual violence. "UN civilian protection forces become necessary when warring parties are unwilling to create peace," she stated, calling for the deployment of peacekeeping forces.

Council members were near-unanimous in demanding an immediate ceasefire, with strong support for civilian protection and humanitarian access.

Several nations, including the UK, France, and the US, called for a cessation of hostilities, sanctions against the warring factions, and a compliance monitoring mechanism. The Russian Federation and China, however, emphasised the need for dialogue with the Sudanese government.

Last month, Secretary-General António Guterres called on the UNSC to act swiftly in response to Sudan's rapidly escalating crisis. Describing the situation as a "nightmare for the people of Sudan," he highlighted the catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including rising violence, widespread displacement, and a dire hunger crisis.