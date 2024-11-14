Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker - 'SAF Seeks Economic Power Through Reconstruction'

Port Sudan — Suliman Baldo, executive director of the Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker (STPT), warns in a recently published report that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is positioning itself to dominate the country's post-war economy, particularly through control over reconstruction efforts.

Sudan's military has long dominated the economy, having monopolised 82 per cent of the state's budgetary resources, as acknowledged by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in 2020. The SAF now views post-war reconstruction as a key opportunity to extend its economic grip and further consolidate power.

In the STPT report, Baldo highlights the role of the SAF's Defence Industries System (DIS), who have been the target of numerous international sanctions and was previously known as the Military Industrial Corporation. According to Baldo, DIS are already laying the groundwork to control Sudan's reconstruction.

He stresses the importance of civilian leadership and private sector involvement in rebuilding, arguing that any continued military dominance will prevent sustainable development.

The SAF is reportedly steering international funds towards its own entities, with agreements signed with Chinese firms for rebuilding infrastructure and expanding weapons manufacturing capacity.

Baldo calls for urgent international intervention to prevent the military from monopolising reconstruction, including sanctions on military-linked companies and enhanced oversight of post-war financing.

He emphasises that the focus should be on revitalising Sudan's private sector and reforming public institutions, not reinforcing the military's control over the national economy.

Read the full Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker report here: How SAF is Positioning to Dominate Post-War Reconstruction and the Economy, and What to Do About It