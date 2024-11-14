South Africa: Cabinet Apprised of Interventions to Deal With Foodborne Illnesses and Fatalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation soon on the interventions government is undertaking to deal with foodborne illnesses and fatalities that have transpired in the country.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said Cabinet has been briefed on the foodborne illnesses and fatalities recorded in parts of the country. Several people, including children, have lost their lives, with others being hospitalised in various incidents in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

"The President will address the nation on the interventions government is undertaking to deal with this situation.

"In the meantime, the Department of Health has activated the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to (NICD) to trace and examine the source of the poisoning of foodstuffs and make recommendations," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said the address would happen on a date yet to be confirmed.

Health officials have determined that Terbufos, a highly toxic chemical organophosphate, was the cause of death of six children in Naledi, Soweto, after they ate snacks bought from a local spaza shop.

The antidote of organophosphate and carbamate poisoning is an intravenous atropine injection which is used, among others, to treat insecticide or mushroom poisoning.

Ntshavheni noted that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, supported by the Department of Small Business Development and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management, have gazetted the Standard Draft By-laws for Township Economies.

This is aimed at mobilising municipalities around a common agenda and collective responses towards inclusive local economies and curbing illegal business operations in townships.

"Cabinet extends condolences to the families, friends and schoolmates of all the children, who lost their lives due to foodborne illnesses," the Minister said.

The Minister addressed questions about the possibility of a special Cabinet meeting on the issue and whether there are plans to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to spaza shops across the country.

Ntshavheni explained that ministerial committees are currently engaged in work surrounding this matter.

She said that a special Cabinet meeting may also be convened, though the exact timing of it depends on the completion of work by multiple ministerial committees currently engaged in this process.

"The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Custer continue to do work to prepare for the President's address. As the overall committee responsible for the NATJOINTS [National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure] work, there is no discussion of deploying the military to spaza shops.

"In terms of work that is underway, we think between ourselves, as the Security Cluster, outside of Defence, we have the capacity to handle what has to be handled. The President will [give an] address, however, I do not want to pre-empt when, given the work that is still being done by the committees," she said.

Ntshavheni confirmed that the Joint Planning Committee for Security is meeting this afternoon to finalise issues in preparation for the President's upcoming address.

"Depending on the progress made by various committees and provincial teams, if we complete our work in time, the President will address the nation this week," she stated.