South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Historic Issuing of Muslim Marriage Certificates

Cabinet has welcomed the historic issuing of the first batch of 33 Muslim marriage certificates by the Department of Home Affairs.

The marriage certificates were issued after the signing of the Divorce Amendment Bill into law in May this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Bill amended the Divorce Act, 1979 (Act 70 of 1979) to recognise Muslim marriages and safeguard the interests of Muslim women and children if those marriages are dissolved.

"These long-overdue changes signal our country's commitment to ensure that Muslim women and children's rights to equality, dignity, access to justice as well as the best interests of the minor child, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, are upheld.

"They also give effect to fostering greater social cohesion, nation-building and a shared national identity, as well as honouring various cultural and religious traditions," Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni ,said on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Ntshavheni was briefing members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 6 November 2024.