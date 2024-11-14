Somalia: Two Al-Shabab Suspects Arrested for Mogadishu Businessmen Killings, Third Still Sought

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said it has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of three businessmen in Mogadishu's Darusalam neighborhood last month.

Following a meticulous operation, NISA confirmed the arrest of two individuals suspected of being operatives for the al-Shabab, who are believed to have orchestrated the deadly attack on October 28, 2024.

The arrests were announced during a press briefing by NISA, where officials detailed how intelligence and community cooperation led to the apprehension. The suspects, Ali Hilowle Ibrahim and Ahmed Samatar were captured in a joint operation involving various security forces in the capital.

NISA's statement also revealed that a manhunt is currently underway for a third suspect involved in the killings, indicating that the agency has not let up in its efforts to dismantle terrorist networks. "Our forces are diligently working to ensure the apprehension of all individuals linked to this heinous act," stated a NISA statement.

The killings have reignited discussions on the security situation in Mogadishu, where despite significant military and international support, al-Shabab continues to pose a formidable threat. The group, affiliated with al-Qaeda, has waged a long-standing insurgency aimed at overthrowing the Somali government and imposing strict Islamic law.

Local residents and business owners have expressed relief at the arrests but remain cautious, given the continued presence of al-Shabab operatives. The incident has prompted calls for enhanced security measures and community vigilance to prevent future attacks.

Community leaders, in the wake of this event, have urged for more robust collaboration between security agencies and the public to root out extremist elements. Mogadishu's business community, often the target of such attacks, has been vocal about the need for safer operational environments to foster economic growth.

This operation marks a notable achievement for NISA in its fight against terrorism, yet it also highlights the ongoing struggle against the backdrop of a region striving for stability and peace.