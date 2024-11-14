Somalia's Deputy Information Minister Denies Government Role in Social Media Account Suspensions

13 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Al Adale, has categorically denied allegations suggesting that the federal government had a hand in the suspension of numerous Facebook accounts belonging to notable politicians and journalists.

Addressing the controversy in a press conference in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Al Adale described the accusations as "fake news" and reiterated the government's dedication to protecting freedom of the press and expression.

"Such claims are baseless and intended to undermine our efforts towards transparency and media freedom," Al Adale stated, emphasizing that any account suspensions were likely the result of violations of the platform's community standards rather than governmental interference.

The issue came to light after several high-profile figures, including opposition leaders and media personalities, reported their accounts had been disabled or restricted, sparking speculation about government censorship.

This incident has added to the ongoing debate about the role of social media in politics and journalism within Somalia, where press freedom has often been a contentious issue.

While Al Adale's statement seeks to quell the controversy, it has not entirely dispelled concerns among media rights organizations and observers who continue to monitor the situation closely.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.