Somalia's Deputy Information Minister Denies Government Role in Social Media Account Suspensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Al Adale, has categorically denied allegations suggesting that the federal government had a hand in the suspension of numerous Facebook accounts belonging to notable politicians and journalists.

Addressing the controversy in a press conference in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Al Adale described the accusations as "fake news" and reiterated the government's dedication to protecting freedom of the press and expression.

"Such claims are baseless and intended to undermine our efforts towards transparency and media freedom," Al Adale stated, emphasizing that any account suspensions were likely the result of violations of the platform's community standards rather than governmental interference.

The issue came to light after several high-profile figures, including opposition leaders and media personalities, reported their accounts had been disabled or restricted, sparking speculation about government censorship.

This incident has added to the ongoing debate about the role of social media in politics and journalism within Somalia, where press freedom has often been a contentious issue.

While Al Adale's statement seeks to quell the controversy, it has not entirely dispelled concerns among media rights organizations and observers who continue to monitor the situation closely.