Zimbabwe: More Rains Expected

13 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Plumtree and Matopos received notable rainfall of above 20 millimetres as various parts of the country received widespread thunderstorms with some localised heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department said Plumtree received 29 mm of rainfall while Matopos received 37 mm.

The rains, according to the department, are a result of a cloud band currently sitting over the country.

The department said warm and mostly cloudy conditions are expected on Thursday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms over the north and rain over the south.

It advised members of the public to stay indoors during the thunderstorms since some of the rains may be accompanied by strong winds and hail in some places.

