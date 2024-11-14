Kenya: Prime Suspect in Mombasa Blogger's Assault Charged With Gang Rape

The main suspect, accused of orchestrating the assault on Mombasa blogger Bruce John Khajira (aka Chawa - 001), has been charged with abduction, gang rape and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday said Omar Ali Mohamed was identified by four victims who reported their ordeals at Mikindani Police Station on August 15.

Omar, who now faces four charges--including abduction, gang rape, and conspiracy to commit a felony--is also wanted by DCI Jomvu on allegations of torture.

"In the report filed, the suspect, along with others, allegedly enforced Mombasa County bylaws through torture and physical assault on the complainants at the Mombasa County Inspectorate offices in Tudor," the DCI stated.

The suspect was arraigned on Monday at Shanzu Law Courts, where he denied the torture charge under Section 5 (1) of the Prevention of Torture Act. He was released on a bond of Sh500,000 or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

He was reportedly apprehended at the Lunga Lunga border while attempting to flee to Tanzania.

The case regarding the assault on Khajira will be mentioned on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, lead investigator Irene Karuga has requested that the court deny bail to the suspect, citing him as a flight risk.

In her affidavit, she states that the suspect has ties to Tanzania, increasing the likelihood of him evading justice if released, and raising concerns about interference with ongoing investigations.

"Investigations into both cases in which Omar Ali is implicated are at advanced stages, and more of his accomplices are being pursued," the DCI said.