Kenya: Duale Says Real Estate Developers Worst Culprits of Nairobi River Pollution, Informal Settlements Contribute Just 1%

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has issued a stern warning to real estate developers and slaughterhouses, accusing them of being the primary contributors to the pollution of Nairobi's rivers.

Duale said contrary to popular belief, informal settlements contribute only 1% of the pollution.

The major contributors, he said, are industries, slaughterhouses and real estate developments lacking proper effluent treatment plants (ETPs), which are responsible for 90% of the contamination.

He said 145 industries and real estate developments without adequate waste treatment systems are the main culprits, significantly polluting Nairobi's rivers.

He disclosed that the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has mapped out these non-compliant facilities and issued restoration orders. Should these entities fail to meet environmental standards, they face potential closure.

"We need to address the fact that these developments and industries are causing the majority of pollution. They need to step up and comply with the law," said Duale.

His remarks come amid the ongoing COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where environmental responsibility and climate finance are key topics on the global agenda.

At the summit, Kenya is advocating for stronger climate action and increased financial support for adaptation, particularly for vulnerable regions like Africa.

The global community is calling for binding agreements on climate adaptation, loss, and damage, with a focus on holding polluting industries accountable for the harm they inflict on the environment.

Duale, has stressed the urgency of addressing climate change and securing financial support for vulnerable nations.

He emphasized Africa's demand for a new climate financing mechanism amounting to $1.3 trillion, which he described as a critical "irreducible minimum" for the continent at the climate summit.

This ambitious goal, Duale said, seeks to hold polluters accountable for the climate crises faced by vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa.

"We are bringing [in] as Africa a new climate financing mechanism of $1.3 trillion, which we want polluters to pay for the victims of climate effects," Duale stated, underscoring the urgency for developed nations to step up and provide the necessary support.

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least to global emissions.