Uganda: Bobi Wine Postpones Gulu Tour

Opposition National Unity Platform(NUP) has announced that it has postponed the planned tour for its president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine to Gulu.

The tour, which was part of NUP's ongoing national mobilization effort ahead of the 2026 general elections, has been rescheduled to "a convenient date that shall be communicated," according to the party's statement.

Kyagulanyi was expected to be in Gulu this week

The scheduled tours to Njeru and Buikwe district and Migyera and Nakasongola stay on court and are scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week respectively

The delay stems from logistical challenges linked to the continued closure of Karuma Bridge, which is undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Karuma Bridge serves as the primary connection between Uganda's northern and central regions, and the ongoing repairs have necessitated detours that many describe as inconvenient and time-consuming.

Alternative routes have been established, but their condition and extended distances have reportedly complicated travel to the northern areas.

Bobi Wine has been actively touring the country in recent months as part of the party's roadmap to rally support for the upcoming elections. Most recently, the NUP leader was in Soroti, where he held a radio interview and addressed a political rally.

This tour is part of NUP's broader strategy to connect with its grassroots members and mobilize voters in anticipation of the 2026 general elections.

The party has scheduled visits to several districts across Uganda, a campaign intended to bolster its presence and ensure effective organization on the ground.

However, the closure of key transport routes poses challenges for NUP's outreach efforts, especially as the party seeks to engage supporters in remote areas.