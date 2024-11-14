Africa: Ruto Says Africa's Resources Position It to Lead Global Climate Solutions

13 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Baku, Azerbaijan — President William Ruto says Africa's natural resources and biodiversity place it in a unique position to lead global climate solutions, highlighting the continent's role beyond participation.

In a speech delivered at the COP29 global climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the president said Africa's role in the global climate agenda is not merely passive, but one of leadership.

"Africa is not just a participant in global climate talks; it is a leader that must create solutions based on its needs, challenges, and resources," the Kenyan leader said.

He said Africa's green wealth, from forests to biodiversity, is an integral part of the global climate equation, offering not only critical environmental services but also immense economic potential.

The discussions also focused on recalibrating economic measures to reflect the intrinsic value of Africa's natural capital.

The Kenyan delegation that includes Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, alongside leaders from other African nations, called for more investment in Africa's green sector and natural resources, ensuring that economic growth is in harmony with climate resilience.

Ruto's speech, delivered alongside co-convener Congolese President Sassou Nguesso, also highlighted Africa's growing leadership in the global climate dialogue.

With the participation of key figures like Akiwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, the meeting underscored Africa's capacity to lead the way in climate solutions while advancing economic prosperity for its people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.