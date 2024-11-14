Ethiopia: Violent Clashes Grip Robit Town As Conflict Escalates in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — A battle occurred last Saturday in Robit and surrounding areas within the Ambassel district of South Wollo Zone in the Amhara region, resulting in casualties, according to residents who spoke with Addis Standard.

Local residents, who requested anonymity for security reasons, reported that the fighting on 09 November, 2024, involved heavy weaponry. One resident noted that the conflict began on Saturday, with heavy weapons fired over an extended period.

"Some of the shells fell on houses about 100 meters from Robit town, near the Ajewe River area," the resident stated, adding that "the shells caused destruction to nearby homes."

Sources also reported clashes in Filfel, a location along the road from Robit to Qwadt.

"There was heavy artillery shelling at Filfel. People were gathering at the market in fear, and as many returned home, they were met with gunfire," the informant recounted, adding that two individuals were injured, sustaining gunshot wounds to their hands and feet.

Another local resident, speaking anonymously, informed Addis Standard that continuous conflicts in the area have left residents and their families in a constant state of fear.

"Right now, there's practically weekly fighting in our area. Hearing the sound of heavy artillery has become normal," he stated. "We never know when or on which house a shell might fall."

The resident emphasized that the community in Robit town is living in a "state of terror," noting that hostilities have intensified in the area since October 2024.

"Since last month, it's been constant attacks with heavy weaponry raining down on us. Fano militia forces and the defense forces are constantly on the move in this struggle. It's all-out war," he explained.

He further added, "On Saturday, many young people were loaded onto heavy transport vehicles and taken to nearby towns, Golbo and Hayk, because of the conflict."

The Amhara region has experienced fourteen months of severe militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias.

This conflict intensified in October 2024 following a joint declaration by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government, announcing their intention to continue "law enforcement operations" until "peace is fully restored."

Recently, Addis Standard reported that intense fighting took place in Robit town in late October, lasting for several hours.