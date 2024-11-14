Ethiopia: Major Goal of Corridor Dev't Building Better City, Country for Future Generation, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reviewed today the second phase of the Addis Ababa Corridor development underway on eight corridor pathways across the city.

During the review, Addis Ababa city administration Mayor Adanech Abiebie and other leaders of the city administration responsible for coordinating the corridor development participated in the review.

The construction of the second corridor development spans on 2,879 hectares of land across the city, it was learnt.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized that the primary goal of the corridor development project is building a better city and country and pass on to the future generation.

He also highlighted the importance of urban development in shaping the future of the city.

The premier reiterated that the corridor development aims to prepare this generation for urban life.

He noted that urbanization is advancing rapidly, and it is crucial for today's generation to protect and properly use the infrastructure being built.

The prime minister acknowledged that building a city and a nation is carried out through successive generation.

He emphasized that the ongoing development efforts are the underlying foundations for Ethiopia's long-term development vision.

The second phase of the corridor development is progressing well, he said.

The achievements of the first phase should be reinforced in the second phase of corrider development, the premier underlined, highlighting the necessity of completing the development projects on time and with the required standards.

The second phase of corridor projects include development of green spaces, riverside areas, parking facilities, bicycle lanes, sports amenities, and other infrastructure that will transform the city and improve public services.