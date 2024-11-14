Namibia: Health Ministry Reports On HIV-Aids Trends

More than 7 000 children in Namibia are living with HIV-AIDS, the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Social Services shows.

The statistics released yesterday covers the better part of 2023.

The number of new HIV infections remains high, says the ministry.

While the number of deaths due to HIV-AIDS is decreasing, the ministry highlighted an increase in the deaths of people living with HIV due to tuberculosis (TB).

"The number of AIDS related deaths is declining, but not fast enough. We have noted a high number of deaths among people living with HIV due to TB coinfection," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, in collaboration with UNAIDS, have announced that about 228 538 Namibians are living with HIV-AIDS.

This was announced in the Namibia 2024 HIV Spectrum Estimate.

The HIV estimates, which are released on an annual basis using the Spectrum Estimation and Projection Package Model, revealed that about 79 627 men and 148 911 women are living with HIV in Namibia.

"The estimates above indicate that more women are living with HIV than men," the health ministry said in a press statement.

The ministry said the HIV prevalence among 15- to 49-year-olds stands at 9.7%, with women representing 12.7% and men 6.6%

The ministry recorded 6 049 new HIV infections from all age groups, with women reporting the highest with 3 955 new infections and men with 2 094.

Namibia further reported 3 659 AIDS-related deaths from all age groups. Of this, 1 543 are men and 2 116 women.

While HIV prevalence remains high, particularly among women, the ministry aims to achieve the 95-95-95 target.

This refers to 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% of people who know their status receiving HIV treatment and 95% of people on treatment being virally suppressed.

"For all ages, the HIV testing and treatment cascade is at 93-95-98; while Namibia is doing well with the second and third 95, the country lags behind with the first 95, as only 93% of people living HIV know their HIV positive status," the health ministry said.

For children between zero and 14 years of age, the HIV testing and treatment cascade is at 76-100-90.

"Meaning the country lags behind in case of finding HIV infected children at 76%, as well as with respect to viral suppression 90%," the ministry said.

For these children, the number of new infections and HIV prevalence are on the decline.

Intrahealth communications specialist Selma Shiwaya yesterday told The Namibian that the data reflects that Namibia is on track with the global HIV targets of 95-95-95, although the country has now raised the targets to 97-97-97.

"HIV prevalence is high among women, perhaps the question to ask is, is it because women are more than men in Namibia or is it because women are known to seek health services more than men?" she asked.

Shiwaya said the estimate shows that children are lagging behind in terms of viral load suppression.

"It could be an issue of taking medication," she said.

The Global Fund in September said in Namibia, like many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, women are disproportionately impacted by HIV.

"But a focused, ongoing campaign has put the country on the forefront of fighting the disease - particularly for mothers and children," the fund said.

In a press statement, the fund said the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV has gone down by 70% over the last two decades.

"In 2023, all HIV-positive pregnant and breastfeeding women were on antiretroviral therapy, and 96% of babies born to mothers living with HIV were born free of the disease," the Global Fund said.

Another success for Namibia includes it being the first African country to reach more than half of infants born in 2022 "with a timely dose of the hepatitis B vaccine at birth - one of WHO's key metrics for success toward eliminating mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B".

Recently, The Namibian reported on the health ministry's expression of optimism about a new HIV-AIDS prevention jab, which is currently on trial in a few African countries.

The injection, a pre-exposure prophylaxis (lenacapavir), is in its second phase study and has so far shown positive signs, with the potential to help both those living with HIV-AIDS and cushioning those who are not infected.