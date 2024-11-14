East Africa: Conflicts, Delayed Financial Remittance Hinder EAC, EALA Progress

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has taken helm of the Bureau of East Africa Community Speaker amidst challenges facing the region bloc which include underfunding and perennial conflict.

It emerged that East Africa Community member states had refused to remit contributions to the EAC Secretariat, which has hampered the units' effective operations.

The outgoing chair of the regional organ Tulia Ackson noted that delays in member-state contributions has delayed delivery of essential program disclosing that EAC Secretariat needs US$120 million (Sh15.5 billion) but it has persistently been underfunded.

"This financial shortfall hampers our ability to implement essential programmes and projects that promote peace and security and address the pressing challenges posed by climate change," she said.

This unfolded during the 18th Meeting of Bureau of EAC Speakers in Nairobi which advocates for East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) issues and parliamentary causes in the region.

The Tanzania Speaker insisted that integration goals of EAC will remain a pipe dream if partners states fail to fulfil financial commitments saying a financially empowered community is crucial.

"By collaborating and supporting one another, we can establish a foundation of peace and security that enhances our development efforts and ensures sustainable futures for all our communities,"Ackson said.

Wetang'ula buttressed the need of member states to ensure they honor their commitment to all the organs of the EAC including EALA.

"Lets us honor our financial commitment to the institutions of the EAC including East Africa Legislative Assembly. We must sacrifice our national interests for greater good of the community,"the National Assembly Speaker said.

The Kenya National Assembly Speaker opined that the target on financial obligation can only be achieved when its prioritized in the budget making process.

"As we pass our national budget lets ensure the item of East Africa Community is adequately provided for,"Wetangula noted.

Ackson emphasized on the need of the Bureau of EAC Speakers to espouse unity through pushing for strong working relationship between national legislatures and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

"Our bureau acts as the legislative backbone of the EAC integration agenda, providing a platform where we, as Speakers, can align our national interests with our collective aspirations," she said.

Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Anita Annet Amoyo noted that issues surrounding conflict and climate change had adversely economic status in some member states but countries should sacrifice to make their contributions.

"We know it might not be easy for some states but we must sacrifice to achieve goals of the East African Community," Amoyo said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi who was taunted as Wetangula's chief campaigner in the race to take the chairperson post pushed for challenges facing EALA which have raised in previous summits to be submitted to the EAC Summit of the Heads of State Summit.

"The fact that these proposals have not as much as elicited a response from the EAC Council of Ministers, presents the need for a change in our engagements with the Council, in preference for a more collegial approach,"

"i implore you, Hon Speakers to consider initiating dialogue with our respective ministers on how these proposals can be fast- tracked and relayed,"Kingi said.

Also present at the meeting were Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly Joseph Ntakirutimana, Jemma Nunukumba Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly South Sudan, Speaker Council of States South Sudan Deng Deng Akon and Speaker of the Kenya Senate Amason Jeffali Kingi.

President of the Burundi Senate MP Emmanuel Sinzohagera, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo Sama Lakonde Jean Michael, President Dusemat of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Speaker of the Rwanda Chamber of Deputies Gertrude Kazarwa were also in attendance.

Others were Speaker of the Rwanda Senate Francos Xavier Kalinda, Speaker of the House of the People of Tederd Parliament of Somalia Shekh Adam Muhamad Nur "Madoebe" and Speaker of the Senate Federal Republic of Somalia Abdu Hashi Abdullahi.

Since its re-establishment in 1999, the EAC has grown to encompass eight partner states, bringing together more than 312 million people.