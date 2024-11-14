Ethiopia Considers Social Protection As Core Component of National Dev't - Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia considers social protection as a core component of national development, remaining at the center of public policy, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye said.

The Ethiopian ministry of Women and Social Affairs held an experience sharing meeting with South Sudan Social Protection "learning visit team" today.

Addressing the discussion, Ergogie said social protection is a critical pillar of social policy designed to address the driver of risks and also vulnerabilities that individuals, families and communities encounter through their lives.

By mitigating risks at the different life stages, social protection programs contribute not only to individual securities, but also to social cohesion acting as a bridge between citizens and government, she pointed out.

"In Ethiopia, social protection is a priority for our government reflecting our dedication to safeguarding citizens during and beyond their working years.

We also see social protection as an essential tool for sustaining peace and security at the local level by reinforcing social bonds and social contracts between people and government."

The Ethiopian government in partnership with key stakeholders like the World Bank and others has recognized and invested in social protection as a core component of national development, she affirmed.

Rural safety net program, urban safety net, community based health insurance, school feeding program, active labor market intervention, among others were mentioned among the productive initiatives undertaken by the government of Ethiopia.

South Sudan Minister of Gender, Child and Social welfare Aya Warile noted that safety net programs in the two countries are becoming increasingly important to address emerging vulnerabilities such as economic shocks, and climate variability.

Stating that the safety net flagship program in South Sudan is in its third phase, she indicated that this phase is the productive safety net for socio-economic opportunities project.

Praising Ethiopia for its effective safety net program, Warile stressed that at the end of the visit, we will have well-documented lessons learned to improve our programs across the countries.

This visit is a start of many cross-learning opportunities for both countries, the Minister emphasized.

World Bank Social Protection and Jobs Practice Manager for East Africa Region Robert Chase said for his part that over the past years, the World Bank has deepened its commitment to supporting social protection around the world and in this region.

Ethiopia has significant lessons for other countries and particularly for South Sudan, he further revealed Ethiopia over the years has really been a model of productive social protection.

The Manager added that South Sudan has also a vital experience to share with other countries including Ethiopia in using biometric means to identify beneficiaries.

During the meeting, the officials from the two countries have exchanged ideas and experiences, on the spheres of shock-response, economic inclusion and social inclusion.