Ethiopia: President Taye Reaffirms Ethiopia's Commitment to Paris Agreement

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie, at COP29, has reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the Paris Agreement and proactive disaster preparedness.

The President also urged global action to cap warming at 1.5°C, stressing the need for resilience against climate impacts affecting Ethiopia and beyond.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) is being undertaken in Baku, Azerbaijan that seeks to increase funding to support lower-income countries in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Ethiopia's high-level delegation is actively participating in championing climate resilience and equitable access to funds for developing nations.

Recalled President Taye officially opened the Ethiopian Pavilion at the conference yesterday.