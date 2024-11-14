Egypt Focuses On Ceasefire, Ending Israeli Aggression an Lebanon - FM Abdel Aatty in Beirut

Egypt's primary focus is achieving a ceasefire and halting Israeli aggression on Lebanon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdel Aatty said during his meeting with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berry in Beirut on Wednesday 13/11/2024.

Egypt's top diplomat arrived in Beirut earlier on Wednesday to deliver a new shipment of humanitarian aid and arrange the repatriation of Egyptian citizens living in Lebanon.

In a press conference after his meeting with Berry, Abdelatty said they also discussed Lebanon's internal displacement crisis and stressed the need to maintain its stability.

Moreover, he pointed out the importance of electing a consensual president to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacancy without external interference.

"We reject making the election of a president a condition for a ceasefire," he added.

The foreign minister also noted that his visit to Lebanon conveys a message of solidarity and support from President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to the Lebanese people.

Furthermore, he highlighted the Lebanese army's critical role in preserving the state's integrity, reaffirming Egypt's full backing for Lebanese institutions.

Abdelatty also stressed the importance of "the full, non-selective implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701" and reiterated Egypt's political and humanitarian solidarity with Lebanon.

Egypt contacts daily with regional and international stakeholders, especially US officials, to discuss ways to achieve a ceasefire and end the Israeli aggression that threatens Lebanon's unity and sovereignty, he emphasized.

FM Abdelatty also condemned the continuing Israeli attacks, reiterating Egypt's steadfast commitment to supporting Lebanon during the current crisis.

Al-Aharam