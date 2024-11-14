Mauritius: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam Sworn in As Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius

13 November 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam has been sworn-in as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, this afternoon, during a ceremony held at the State House, in Réduit. The newly appointed Prime Minister took the oath of Allegiance and oath of Office before the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Several eminent personalities were present at the Swearing-in Ceremony.

It is recalled that Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam is at the helm of the Alliance du Changement which won the 2024 National Assembly Elections held on Sunday 10 November. The Alliance du Changement won all the 60 seats in the 20 Constituencies of Mauritius, a victory which will go down in history as the third 60-0 that the country has recorded.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.