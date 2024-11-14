Mauritius: Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam Sworn in As Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius

Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam has been sworn-in as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, this afternoon, during a ceremony held at the State House, in Réduit. The newly appointed Prime Minister took the oath of Allegiance and oath of Office before the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Several eminent personalities were present at the Swearing-in Ceremony.

It is recalled that Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam is at the helm of the Alliance du Changement which won the 2024 National Assembly Elections held on Sunday 10 November. The Alliance du Changement won all the 60 seats in the 20 Constituencies of Mauritius, a victory which will go down in history as the third 60-0 that the country has recorded.