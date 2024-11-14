Sudanese-Russian Cooperation in Oil and Gas Field

13 November 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Moscow — Minister of Energy and Oil Dr. Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed has arrived in Moscow heading a high-level delegation from the ministry in the fields of oil exploration and production, oil pipelines and oil companies.

The minister is expected to hold a discussion session with the Russian Minister of Energy Mr. Sergey Tsivlev the day after tomorrow, Friday, followed by a meeting with a number of major Russian companies operating in the field of petroleum industries to benefit from Russian expertise in the field of oil and gas.

This visit came to enhance and develop relations between the two countries.

The minister was received by the Sudanese Ambassador to Russia, Mohamed Al-Ghazali, and the embassy staff.

