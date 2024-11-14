Sudan: Jabir Calls On International Community to Urge Donors to Fulfill Paris Conference Commitments

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces (SAF), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, has sent a message to the international community and the United Nations to urge donors who pledged, at the Paris Conference held in April 2024 to support humanitarian efforts and facilitate the work of organizations providing humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people, to fulfil their pledges.

This came during his address on Wednesday, at the Coral Hotel, to the second briefing forum for humanitarian response, organized by the Joint National Committee for Humanitarian Emergencies.

TSC Member, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all those who stood with the Sudanese people from sisterly and friendly countries, United Nations agencies and all those keen to serve the Sudanese people. He expressed special thanks to the President of the State of South Sudan, General Salva Kiir Mayardit, for his coordination with TSC President, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to allow the transfer of aid from the city of Juba to the airport of the city of Kadugli to be delivered to those in need, indicating that the process of dropping aid is currently underway in other areas near Kadugli.

Jabir also praised the contributions of national organizations in providing relief to Sudanese citizens who are exposed to destruction and displacement in Al-Gezira State and who have sought refuge in Al-Faw, Al-Sobbagh, Shendi and Halfa.