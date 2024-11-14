Zimbabwe: Mineral-Rich Countries Must Not Remain Poor - President

THE Government has warned against smuggling of seed, fertiliser and agrochemicals to guard against spread of pests and diseases.

These agricultural inputs violate the country's quality assurance regulations, thereby exposing farmers to serious potential losses in addition to the obvious harm to the environment, human and animal health.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said smuggled seeds were a high-risk pathway for the spread of pests and diseases from other jurisdictions, and therefore presented a threat to the country's biosecurity.

"As the country is now at peak-selling period for agro-inputs such as seed, fertilisers and agro-chemicals for this current season, the department wishes to advise farmers and the general public that unauthorised imports of seeds, fertilisers and other chemicals from other jurisdictions is prohibited," he said.

Prof Jiri said any imports of seeds, fertilisers and agrochemicals had to be done by licensed and authorised seed houses and agro-dealers following due process so that quality was assured and pests and diseases were not imported at the same time.

"Applications for import of seeds, fertilisers and agro-chemicals are subjected to the requisite due-diligence quality assurance, phytosanitary and environmental risk analysis following the country's laws to ensure compliance to the specifications of the relevant regulatory quality assurance and biosecurity frameworks," he said.

At best, unapproved varieties might not be suitable for Zimbabwe's agro-ecological conditions, exposing farmers to economic losses.

Unauthorised import of these products could also violate intellectual property rights, the breeders' rights and trademarks, and so negatively impact the country's reputation as a safe destination for investment in the agriculture sector.

Prof Jiri urged farmers to purchase certified agro inputs from registered agro dealers to avoid being duped by unscrupulous dealers selling counterfeit and smuggled products. Offenders would be prosecuted and face the full wrath of the law.

Recently, Government suspended duty on fertiliser imports by approved importers as it sought to ensure adequate supplies for the season.