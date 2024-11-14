Uganda: Museveni Gives Mityana Vendors Shs100, 000 Each

President Museveni has extended financial support to 112 roadside market vendors in Mityana District.

The vendors who mainly sell vegetables and fruits, were drawn from Zigoti and Ttamu-Nakibengeyi markets and each received Shs100,000 as additional capital for their businesses.

The business booster package was delivered by State House Officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor- Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and Ms. Flora Kabibi.

Princess Nassolo informed the excited vendors that the president decided to give them the additional capital with an aim of helping them to grow their small businesses and improve their homestead incomes.

"You should utilise this package well from His Excellency the President as you wait to also benefit from other government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM)," she said.

She further explained to the vendors that President Museveni cares about their wellbeing, citing it as one of the reasons why he always comes up with numerous poverty alleviation programs and advocates for improved homestead incomes among Ugandans.

"Development such as good roads, electricity and improved healthcare and education are a government responsibility but creating wealth is upon us the individuals. Fight poverty to improve your livelihoods, stop working for only the stomach," she urged.

Princess Nassolo also cautioned the vendors against politicking, saying they should focus on working to take care of their families.

"When time for politics comes, get actively involved by voting for leaders who care about you and your interests. But right now, what you should focus on is to improve your lives through getting involved in the money economy," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Get in touch with your leaders to help you access government programs such as PDM and Emyooga. This money is meant to help you join the money economy and fight poverty."

On the other hand, Princess Nassolo advised parents to nurture their children into responsible citizens by guiding them against immoral acts such as drug abuse and homosexuality, among others.

"Also teach your children how to work. Once in a while bring them to your workplaces so that they help you."

On her part, Ms. Kabibi thanked the vendors for working hard to ensure that their families' welfare is improved.

"Continue working hard to improve your livelihoods," she advised.

Ms. Kabibi also implored the vendors to utilise the business booster package well to expand their enterprises.

"Although the money is small, please try hard to multiply it," she said.

The vendors expressed gratitude to President Museveni for offering them a helping hand to their businesses.