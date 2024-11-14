Nigeria: Tinubu Speaks On New Terrorist Group, 'Lukarawas', Vows Decisive Action

President Tinubu says the threat posed by the new terrorist group, "Lukarawas" is being effectively checked.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to chase out the notorious "Lukarawas" terrorist group from Nigeria, stating that his administration will not tolerate their presence in the country.

The emergence of this group in Nigeria's northwest region has raised concerns, particularly since their infiltration was facilitated by the recent coup in Niger, which disrupted military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

"The Lukarawas will be flushed out of Nigeria, and we'll put critics to shame," Mr Tinubu said. "Boko Haram is already on the run, fleeing to neighbouring countries as Nigeria becomes inhospitable to their operations."

The President made this declaration at the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja. He spoke through the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who represented him at the event.

The Lukarawas Threat

The recent coup in Niger disrupted joint military operations, allowing terrorists to cross into Nigeria with less resistance.

Experts say terrorists from Niger and Mali are now actively entering Nigerian states like Sokoto and Kebbi, escalating local insecurity.

Nigeria's security forces now face the challenge of addressing these new threats while managing ongoing internal security issues.

President Tinubu has now said the threats posed by the new terrorist group were being effectively checked.

"I have performed well so far" - Tinubu

Speaking further at the event, Mr Tinubu, whose prepared speech was read by Mr Ribadu, highlighted the administration's progress since he took office on May 29, 2023, citing increased crude oil production in the Niger Delta and fiscal reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

"Crude oil production has reached 1.8 million barrels per day, and the Central Bank has been sanitised; no one is embezzling funds from the CBN," he said.

In his speech, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Nigeria's economic base and delivering positive growth and development for all.

"We've built upon existing foundations, introducing necessary reforms to adapt to evolving economic realities," he said.

The president commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for keying into his vision, strengthening Nigeria's position as a trade-friendly nation through strategic reforms.

He noted the NCS's remarkable progress in revenue generation, enhancing the government's capacity to fund critical national development projects.

"Nigeria is committed to deepening its integration into global value chains and strengthening its position as a reliable trading partner," President Tinubu emphasised.

"Our commitment to sustainable economic reforms, trade facilitation, and creating an enabling business environment is firm and irreversible."