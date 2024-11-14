South Africa: State Confident of Securing Convictions Against SAFA Chief Danny Jordaan and Co-Accused

13 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

SA soccer boss Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused were on Wednesday each granted bail of R20,000 when they appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud and theft. The State, which believes it has a strong case, did not oppose their bail applications.

On Wednesday, the same day that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza was re-elected unopposed for another four years into the position which he has held since 2003, long-serving South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud and theft.

Jordaan has been at the helm of Safa since replacing the disgraced Kirsten Nematandani in 2013.

Three years after Jordaan replaced him as Safa's boss, Nematandani was banned for five years from soccer by Fifa after the global governing body's ethics committee found that he had played a part in fixing Bafana Bafana's friendly matches ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Now Jordaan faces criminal charges. He was arrested on Wednesday, alongside Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and former journalist/businessperson Trevor Neethling (who is the sole director of public relations company Grit Communications).

They are each charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft involving about R1.3-million.

Not flight risks

After arguing that they were not flight risks, they were each granted bail of...

