Uganda: Mbarara Councilors Want Deputy RDC Sacked for Undermining Them

Mbarara District Council members have petitioned the district leadership seeking the immediate dismissal of Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Simon Peter Watch Kaswabuli for allegedly undermining them.

In a heated session, councilors detailed multiple grievances against Kaswabuli, accusing him of undermining council operations, delaying critical community projects, and creating a security threat in Mbarara.

The petition highlights what members describe as a growing pattern of misconduct and a failure to fulfill the duties of his office.

According to council members, Kaswabuli's actions have disrupted projects and caused continuous delays in attempts to improve living conditions for residents, such as borehole installations that would provide clean water to local communities.

One councilor cited a recent incident where Kaswabuli allegedly delayed a borehole commissioning by over four hours, leaving councilors and community members waiting.

"We gathered at 11 a.m at his office as scheduled, but he kept us waiting for hours," the councilor said.

"This level of negligence is a direct insult to the communities we serve."

The petition goes beyond delays in service, addressing Kaswabuli's interactions with council members.

Councilors claimed he has openly demeaned them, questioning their education and understanding of governance.

These remarks reportedly took place during the district's budget conference on October 31, 2024, where Kaswabuli referred to council members as "illiterate and uneducated."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council members argued that this lack of respect not only undermines their authority but also damages the trust the community places in district leadership.

In addition, councilors raised concerns about Kaswabuli's conduct as a security official. As Deputy RDC, Kaswabuli is tasked with maintaining safety in Mbarara, but the petition accuses him of misusing his position. Council members alleged that he has used a pistol to intimidate local residents, turning security matters into threats rather than mediation.

"His role is to promote security and peace, not to incite fear among the people he's supposed to serve," one councilor noted, adding that this behavior is destabilizing the community.

District LC5 Chairman Didas Tabaro attempted to calm tensions, calling for a measured approach to the issue. "I plead for harmony. We should not dismiss him without giving him an opportunity to defend himself," Tabaro said.

However, his appeal for patience was met with strong resistance from several councilors, who argued that Mbarara residents deserve prompt action to restore trust in local leadership.

Some also voiced concerns that Kaswabuli's conduct poses a risk to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's image in the upcoming elections, with fears that his actions may even reflect poorly on President Museveni's administration.