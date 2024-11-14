Kenya: Adani Group Shifts Focus to $10 Billion U.S. Investment After Kenya Setback

14 November 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Lynet Igadwah

The Adani Group is now setting its sights on the U.S. market after facing significant pushback in its bid to enter Kenya.

The conglomerate's pivot comes as its plans to secure a 30-year concession to modernise Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) met with strong opposition from multiple stakeholders.

President Gautam Adani, on Tuesday, announced an ambitious investment of $10 billion aimed at bolstering US energy security and developing resilient infrastructure projects.

Adani's move, seen as a strategic expansion into one of the world's largest markets, promises to generate up to 15,000 new jobs.

The announcement follows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first global leaders to extend congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump, signaling a warm reception and deepening ties between the two countries.

The Adani Group's previous efforts to establish a foothold in Kenya hit a roadblock when various groups fiercely resisted its plans to take over and upgrade JKIA, citing concerns over long-term control and strategic interests.

In a post on social media platform X, Adani expressed his commitment: "Congratulations to Donald Trump.

As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and investing $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," he wrote.

