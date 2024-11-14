Kenya: 3.6 Million Children Immunized Against Polio - PS Muthoni

Nairobi Kenya — The Ministry of Health says a total of 3.6 million children have been vaccinated of the second polio dose translating to 86 per cent of the expected target amid safety concerns by parents across the country.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has said the government had targeted 4.2 million children in the second round of the program with an aim of reaching 95 per cent target.

She has however reassured the public about the safety of the polio vaccine administered to children across Kenya.

The PS emphasized that the vaccine has received the necessary certifications from specialized agencies of the United Nations and should not cause concern for parents.

"All vaccines in the country are tested by the National Quality Control Laboratory in conjunction with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, and they have been confirmed to be safe and highly effective," Muthoni said.

"As of yesterday, we have been able to vaccinate way over 3.6 million children, that is 86% of the expected target. We are expected to vaccinate 4.2 million children and we aim to reach 95% by close of business today."

She urged parents and caregivers not to hesitate in bringing their children for vaccination, highlighting that multiple vaccinations enhance children's immunity.

The PS called on the parents and caregivers within the targeted areas to take their children to the nearest health facilities to meet the vaccinators and be able to get their doses.

Muthoni said Kenya remains at risk due to due to low routine immunization rates in some counties and polio outbreaks in neighboring countries.

The second round of vaccinations started on November 9 to 13, targeting nine high-risk counties to vaccinate all eligible children, regardless of their previous immunization status.

The first round of immunization was carried out between October 2 and 6 in nine high-risk counties of Busia, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado.

The second vaccination targeted children under 10 across Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Turkana counties, where the immunization campaign has been active since 2016.

In Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties the children targeted were below five years.