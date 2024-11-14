Kenya: Notirious KCSE Scammer Arrested in Nakuru As Knec Moves to Curb Cheating

Police have arrested another notorious fraudster involved in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination malpractices in the Kiamunyi area of Nakuru.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday noted that Collins Kipchumba Kemboi had amassed a following of over 78,000 users seeking exam leaks on his Telegram account and more than 8,500 in his WhatsApp groups.

The suspect was apprehended by DCI officers assigned to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in collaboration with Nakuru County officers in a crackdown on exam cheating.

"Kemboi was caught red-handed with his tools of trade laid out on the table. His key asset--an Infinix Hot 10 Lite phone, used to deceive unsuspecting grade-seekers--was confiscated, along with several SIM cards, national ID cards bearing different names, and a driver's license," said the DCI.

The suspect, a graduate from a Kenyan university holding a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management, is employed as a salesperson by an international company.

DCI said the will remain in custody at Nakuru Central Police Station, awaiting arraignment later on Thursday at the Nakuru Law Courts to face charges of fraud and unauthorized possession of examination materials.

Exam fraud

Police have made several other arrests related to exam fraud as KNEC sustains the puch to secure the integrity of its exams.

Recently, police arrested three candidates in separate incidents across the country for engaging in examination irregularities during the ongoing KCSE examinations.

In one incident, invigilators in Garissa caught two students and confiscatedmobile phones they were using during their Islamic Religious Education [Paper One] and Biology exams.

In another incident, a police officer and an invigilator in Baringo, monitoring the national exams, recovered a mobile phone from a candidate who was reportedly behaving suspiciously in the exam room.

Upon reviewing WhatsApp messages on the phone, they found an exact copy of the Christian Religious Education Paper 1 questions and answers for that session. Police subsequently arrested the candidate and booked him at Salawa Police Post.

In another case, police in Nandi detained a center manager, an exam supervisor, and two invigilators for questioning after examination material from a candidate's CRE Paper 1 was photographed and circulated on social media.

Additionally, five more people, including a candidate from Baringo County, were arrested on Wednesday for engaging in malpractice during the ongoing KCSE examinations.

Among those arrested were four teachers, including the center manager of Kamimei Secondary School in Nandi County, after investigations revealed that a candidate's exam paper from the center was circulating on social media.