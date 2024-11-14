Mauritius: Mrs Lilaotee Greedharry Joins the League of Centenarians

Mrs Lilaotee Greedharry also known as "Jasso Didi" born on 09 November 1924, joined the league of centenarians as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family members, last Saturday, at Palma, in Quatre Bornes.

The centenarian received from the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203, a flower bouquet, a centenarian medal along with a certificate and an Electric Fan.

A present was offered by the Senior Citizens Council as well as a cash gift of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund. She also received a Special Telephone Service from the Mauritius Telecom.

Life history of the new Centenarian

The centenarian was born at La Louise, in Quatre Bornes. Her father was a milkman and her mother was a cattle breeder.

Mrs Greedharry attended the "Baitka" regularly to learn Hindi. She was religiously married to Mr Seerkissoon Greedharry at the age of 12 years, and her first child was born when she was 15 years old. Her husband was a General Worker at the Ministry of Works. He passed away at the age of 62 in 1981. Mrs Lilaotee was also rearing cattle to help in the household expenses.

The couple was blessed with six sons and three daughters. Mrs Greedharry today has 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs Greedharry attributes her long life to faith in God and disciplined lifestyle and social services.