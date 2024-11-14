South Africa: By 2025, Sangomas Are Likely to Be Unable to Practise Without Registration

13 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sipokazi Fokazi

New regulations likely to come into force early next year mean South Africa's roughly 200,000 healers will have to register with a regulatory council which will oversee their practice. But opposing views between healers and the Health Department could scupper the plan.

At weddings in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, Gogo Selby Mawelele mixes Shangaan disco tunes.

At his homestead in nearby New Forest village, he mixes herbs "to treat psychiatric disorders, diabetes, constipation, cast out evil spirits - and help estranged couples love each other again".

When they need healthcare, about 70% of South Africans, mostly in rural areas, visit sangomas like Mawelele first, before they go to a medical doctor, or they don't go to a health clinic at all.

But new rules "expected to start [being enforced] early in 2025" will see izangoma (diviners) and other traditional healers having to register with the Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council, to align their work to a more formal system, says spokesperson and chairperson of the registration, education and accreditation committee, Sheila Mbhele.

The council will oversee how traditional healers operate, in a similar way as the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Nursing Council does for other health workers in the country, such as doctors, dentists, dietitians and nurses.

The draft regulations, which were published in June, are meant to set standards for practitioners' training and practice and closed for public comment on 21 September....

