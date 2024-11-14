South Africa: Has Danny Jordaan Finally Reached the End of the Road Following His Arrest?

The South African Football Association president was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud and theft.

Despite his best efforts to avoid the action, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been arrested on charges of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3-million.

The 73-year-old administrator was arrested alongside Safa's chief of finance, Gronie Hluyo, and a 46-year-old businessman.

The Hawks raided Safa's Nasrec headquarters in March 2024, seizing a number of items as part of the swoop. Jordaan said the raid was "illegal and unlawful". It seems that during that process the Hawks secured enough evidence to build a solid case against Jordaan and his co-accused.

"The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa board," said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

"Warrants... issued for the arrest of two prominent South African Football Association executive officers, aged 73 and 55, together with a 46-year-old businessman, were executed this morning, 13 November 2024, following an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Johannesburg into allegations of R1.3-million fraud and theft."

The charges

In a brief court appearance at Palm Ridge, Jordaan pleaded...