South Africa: Suspended Lotto Secretary Nene On a 'Fishing Expedition', Loses Again in Court

Nompumelelo Nene is facing disciplinary proceedings and has launched several applications in an attempt to stop them.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Suspended National Lotteries Commission (NLC) company secretary Nompumelelo Nene has failed, in what was described as a "fishing expedition", to get documents from the Auditor-General, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the NLC.

In her application before Acting Judge Le Grange in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Nene claimed she needs the documents for her review application in which she is seeking to set aside findings of irregular expenditure by the NLC under her watch, which led to her suspension in November 2022.

But Judge Le Grange has dismissed the application. He said he was tempted to order that she pay punitive costs, or even costs from her own pocket, but said it was too early in the review litigation process to do that.

Read the judgment here.

GroundUp reported this week that Nene remains on full pay and has been paid out almost R5-million since her suspension.

Earlier this year, Nene launched urgent proceedings to stay the disciplinary proceedings against her. But this was dismissed and she was ordered to pay the costs personally.

In her review application, she is seeking to...