South Africa: Seeing Stars in a Whole New Light As Johannesburg Planetarium Goes Digital

After 64 years, the Johannesburg Planetarium has been significantly upgraded. Its new cutting-edge digital projectors will enhance the planetarium's role in science education, providing tens of thousands of learners an unparalleled opportunity to explore the universe each year.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min Over the past two years, the Johannesburg Planetarium has undergone extensive refurbishment, and the old analogue Zeiss projector has been replaced by 10 high-resolution digital projectors that will transform how the people of Joburg and South Africa will be able to experience research and science in this heritage landmark.

The old planetarium has over the past 60 years attracted between 60,000 and 80,000 school children every year, who are introduced to the fascinating world of our solar system.

Wits University, in partnership with Anglo American, is launching the new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome on Tuesday, 12 November. The Digital Dome offers a completely new, interactive and innovative way for visitors to engage with various disciplines of science and research.

Since its inauguration in 1960, the Johannesburg Planetarium has been a beacon of astronomical education and wonder in South Africa. For more than six decades, this institution, as the first fully sized planetarium in Africa and the second in the southern hemisphere, has played a pivotal role in inspiring countless individuals, from young students to seasoned scientists, fostering a deep appreciation of the cosmos and its mysteries.

