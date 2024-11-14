South Africa: The Nixing of the SABC Bill and the Evolving Tensions in the National Coalition

The decision by the communications minister, the DA's Solly Malatsi, to withdraw the SABC Bill from Parliament may mark the beginning of a new phase in the national coalition. Coming amid tensions over the NHI Bill and the Bela Act, this could lead to a few difficult months for the coalition. However, the fundamental reasons for the leaderships of the ANC and the DA agreeing to form the coalition are still in place.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min On Sunday it emerged that Communications Minister Solly Malatsi, from the DA, had withdrawn the draft SABC Bill from Parliament, despite the fact it had been proposed by his predecessor, the ANC's Mondli Gungubele, who is currently his deputy minister.

This is significant for several reasons. Most importantly, it was the first time the DA had been assertive in the national coalition.

In the past, it has opposed moves by the ANC to implement the Bela Act and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. But, as the smaller of the two major parties in the coalition, it has (so far) been unable to stop the ANC from moving forward.

Also, in these two cases, the ANC was pushing ahead with legislation passed by the previous Parliament. In other words, it was moving forward with laws that were passed when it still had a majority.

Here the DA has been assertive and essentially cancelled an ANC Bill.

It was the first time that a minister from one party and a deputy minister from another party in the same ministry have publicly disagreed with each other.

