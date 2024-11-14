South Africa: Effective Diabetes Care Remains Inaccessible to Many South Africans

Without timely interventions, the intersection of HIV and diabetes could soon result in a devastating public health crisis in South Africa.

With World Diabetes Day on 14 November, we are reminded of the urgent and growing need for action to address the complex web of diabetes and obesity in South Africa.

This year, the International Diabetes Federation's (IDF) theme "Access to Diabetes Care" sheds light on a troubling reality - effective diabetes care, including medications that could drastically change lives, remains inaccessible to many South Africans.

While innovative treatments for Type 2 diabetes have revolutionised diabetes management globally, the majority of South Africans - particularly those reliant on the public healthcare system - still have no access to these life-saving drugs. Even within the private sector, the cost of newer medications is often prohibitive, because many funders are reluctant to cover these newer options.

Public health crisis

South Africa faces alarmingly high obesity rates - nearly 68% of women and 31% of men are overweight or obese. This crisis is closely tied to the country's Type 2 diabetes epidemic, fuelled by factors such as urbanisation, dietary changes and reduced physical activity.

Obesity is not only a risk factor for diabetes, but also contributes to heart disease, hypertension and some...