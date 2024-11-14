Uganda: Govt Pledges More Scholarships for Children With Disabilities

The world has dedicated most of November to celebrating PWDs to which the government has pledged more commitment to support

The government has pledged to increase funds and scholarships for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in response to the rising population of individuals with disabilities, according to official statistics.

"We know all these are citizens of Uganda and they have the same rights as others. PWDs must be treated like other people because they also have the same needs, especially in access to education, health, and justice," said Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo, State Minister for Higher Institutions of Learning.

Dr Muyingo represented Education Minister Janet Museveni during the official opening of the East African Dialogue on Children with Disabilities at Kyambogo University, which aimed to assess the status of PWDs in Uganda.

The event marked the first East African dialogue focused on children with disabilities, drawing health and education experts from the region to discuss ways to support PWDs.

As Disability Day is celebrated worldwide, Dr Muyingo reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting PWDs by allocating more funds and scholarships, particularly for school-aged children.

Minister Muyingo also highlighted efforts to support infants born with disabilities to prevent them from being abandoned, stressing that with care, these children can thrive and contribute to society.

Esther Kyozira, executive director of the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), urged the government to expedite the process of passing an inclusive education policy for children with disabilities.

"We have been waiting for this law to be passed, but in vain," she stated.

State Minister for PWDs Grace Hellen Asamo encouraged PWDs to be proactive in finding solutions for empowerment, rather than viewing themselves as vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Makerere University Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe revealed that the institution has only enrolled six students with disabilities, who face tuition challenges.

He called on the government to provide additional scholarships to help more students with disabilities access higher education.