Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Welcomes the Decision to Keep Adre Border Crossing Point Open for Aid Supplies for Another Three Months

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Clementine Nkweta-Salami, welcomed the decision, on 13 November, by the Sudanese authorities to continue allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid through the Adre border crossing point from Chad to Darfur for another three months.

"Humanitarians in Sudan welcome this decision as the Adre border crossing is a critical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people across the country, especially in Darfur," said Ms. Clementine Nkweta-Salami. "Keeping the Adre border open means humanitarians can continue to deliver emergency food and nutrition supplies, medicine, shelter, and other life-saving assistance to hundreds of thousands of hungry, malnourished mothers and children, people suffering from diseases, and others that desperately need these supplies."

Since the re-opening of the Adre border crossing in mid-August, at least 377 aid trucks have crossed from Chad into Sudan carrying essential supplies for about 1.4 million vulnerable people, including the acutely food insecure and at risk of famine.

The Humanitarian Coordinator has also emphasized the need for additional funds to maintain operations via Adre and scale up efforts to reach more people in need. The US$2.7 billion Sudan humanitarian appeal for 2024 is currently 57 per cent funded, impacting humanitarian's ability to scale up response. Between January and September 2024, aid agencies reached about 12.6 million people across Sudan with some form of humanitarian assistance

