Zimbabwe: Parly Moves to Expedite Mines and Minerals Bill Finalization

PARLIAMENT is working to finalise the Mines and Minerals Bill (MMB) on the back of suspicions that some "powerful individuals" are determined to block the legal piece.

The MMB sets out conditions for investors like compensation and Corporate Social Responsibility, establishes the Mining Cadastre Register and Registry which details mine ownership, regulates prospector activities by confining them to specific areas and removes the distinction between precious and base metal claims.

The remarks came on the back of an outcry for a lasting solution to problems confronting villagers across Zimbabwe residing near mining activities.

Speaking to community leaders attending the Silveira House organised Economic Social Governance (ESG) training workshop currently underway in Harare, Buhera North legislator, Phillip Guyo who also sits in the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Minerals Development said the prolonged delays have prompted the relevant Portfolio Committee to expeditiously follow up on the MMB.

"We are taking advantage of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call which listed the MMB among pieces which must be finalised by Parliament. To this end, we have scheduled a meeting with the Mines and Mining Development Ministry and the Justice Ministry next Monday in a bid to establish the reasons behind the slow progress of the Bill," he said.

Lobengula- Magwegwe legislator, Tendai Nyathi hinted some powerful individuals tilted towards benefitting from the current loopholes have blocked the MMB finalization for years.

"It seems there are some powerful individuals who are blocking the Bill from finalization. Imagine the legal piece was first tabled in 2015 but almost one decade later the legal piece remains outstanding. If the MMB is finalized it will address most of the problems rocking the mining sector," he said.

The legislator said the Portfolio Committee of Mines and Minerals Development is working flat out, regardless of political differences to make sure the MMB is finalised.

An environmental activist representing Mberengwa Ward 29 told the gathering that heavy trucks owned by a mining company operating in the area have damaged roads over and above deep pits and trenches left behind by the reckless mining operations.

Stories shared by representatives from Mberengwa and Mutoko were almost similar with participants calling for water-tight legislation to end the problems once and for all.