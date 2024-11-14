Malawi: Jack Mcbrams Produced Documentary On Music Legend Soldier Lucius Banda Set for Release

A highly anticipated documentary about the life and legacy of legendary Malawian musician Soldier Lucius Banda is set to be released soon. Titled Soja: The Lucius Banda Documentary, the film is the creation of veteran journalist Jack Mcbrams, who has worked closely with Soldier for many years. Mcbrams confirmed the development yesterday, revealing that the documentary will be launched next month.

The film is being produced in collaboration with 4Kaya Films, and is directed and produced by Mcbrams along with German anthropologist Rupert Poesch. The documentary, which was initially started while Soldier was still alive, is being completed with the full support of his family, who gave their blessing for Mcbrams to finish the project following Soldier's passing in June.

"We began working on this documentary with Soldier before he passed. When he died, I felt it was important to finish what we had started, to ensure that his incredible legacy lives on," Mcbrams explained. Soldier, who was also the Adviser to President Lazarus Chakwera on Youth and Arts, Impakt Events Director, and Zembani Music Company Director, passed away after battling kidney issues.

The documentary is being funded by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) through its Universal Service Fund. Mcbrams emphasized the significance of preserving Soldier's life story, pointing out that his contribution to Malawi's music scene was extraordinary. "The motivation for doing this documentary is that we should be able to tell our own stories. We owe it to ourselves to celebrate our heroes, and Soldier was no ordinary musician," Mcbrams said.

Highlights of the Documentary

The documentary will feature a blend of live performances and interviews with key figures in Soldier's career. Among those featured are veteran producer Tapps Bandawe and renowned promoter Mr. Entertainer Jai Banda, both of whom reflect on Soldier's impact on the music industry. The trailer for the documentary includes clips from their interviews, as well as a heartfelt segment where Bandawe and Banda share their favorite Soldier song, "Nthawi."

Also featured are Soldier's children, Johnny Zembani, who now leads the Zembani Band, and Laura, who discuss their personal experiences with their father. Johnny Zembani, in particular, recalls performing live with Soldier, including the song "Johnny," which holds a special significance for their family, as it was written about his own arrest.

"He was not just a father, but also a friend and a big brother," Johnny Zembani said in the trailer. "We spent many great moments together on stage, and he was always full of life, even when things were tough."

Soldier's Legacy

Soldier Lucius Banda's music career spanned over 30 years, during which he released 20 albums, including Down Babylon, Unity, Survivor, Cell 51, and Cease Fire. His unique sound, blending traditional Malawian rhythms with contemporary styles, earned him a devoted following across Malawi and beyond.

Soldier's influence extended beyond music; he was deeply involved in social issues and used his platform to advocate for change. As a member of the Zembani Music Company and a key organizer of the Sand Music Festival, Soldier played a vital role in shaping Malawi's music industry.

Soldier passed away in June 2023 in South Africa after battling kidney problems, leaving behind a rich musical legacy. He was laid to rest in his home village, Sosola in Balaka.

With the upcoming release of Soja: The Lucius Banda Documentary, Mcbrams hopes to offer a powerful tribute to Soldier's life and work, ensuring that his contributions to the cultural landscape of Malawi are remembered for generations to come.