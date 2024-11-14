Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Engages in Strategic Talks With Malaysian Ambassador

Mogadishu — In a significant step towards fostering international relations, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi convened with Ambassador Ruzaimi Bin Mohamad of Malaysia, who represents his country in both Kenya and Somalia, on the sidelines of the National Transformation Plan event held in Mogadishu.

The event itself aimed to outline the strategic direction for Somalia's future development.

During their meeting, Minister Fiqi and Ambassador Ruzaimi discussed a comprehensive array of topics aimed at deepening bilateral relations between Somalia and Malaysia. The dialogue was particularly geared towards enhancing trade partnerships, where both nations expressed interest in exploring new avenues for economic cooperation. This includes potential trade agreements that could benefit from Malaysia's advanced agricultural technologies and Somalia's strategic position for trade in the Horn of Africa.

Education also took center stage, with discussions focusing on scholarship programs for Somali students to study in Malaysia, and educational exchanges to share expertise between universities. This initiative is seen as a way to build human capital in Somalia, enhancing skills in critical areas like IT, engineering, and business management, which are pivotal for the country's long-term development.

Development initiatives were another focal point, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaborative projects in infrastructure, health, and governance. Malaysia's experience in urban planning and sustainable development could offer valuable lessons for Somalia, which is undergoing significant reconstruction efforts post-conflict.

The meeting also touched upon regional stability and security, acknowledging Malaysia's role in peacekeeping missions in Africa and its potential support in capacity building for Somali security forces.

Foreign Minister Fiqi highlighted the importance of such international partnerships in Somalia's journey towards stability and prosperity, stating, "Engagement with nations like Malaysia is crucial for Somalia's progress. We share common goals of peace, development, and mutual prosperity."

Ambassador Ruzaimi echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Malaysia's commitment to standing with Somalia in its developmental aspirations. "Malaysia looks forward to a strengthened partnership with Somalia, contributing to its growth and stability, which aligns with our vision of South-South Cooperation," he remarked.

Both officials agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on the discussions, aiming to translate these talks into tangible projects and agreements. The outcomes of these deliberations are anticipated to be detailed in subsequent official statements, with an expectation of enhancing economic ties, cultural exchanges, and development cooperation.

The meeting underscores Somalia's ongoing efforts to rebuild its international relations and Malaysia's strategic interest in expanding its influence and cooperation in Africa.